KYLIE JENNER HAS A NEW ROOMMATE AND IT'S NOT TRAVIS SCOTT

Well you think she would be living with her boyfriend and baby daddy artist Travis Scott. I mean they are the new parents of Stormi Webster! This is not the case. Kylie Jenner's roommate is her best friend Jordyn Woods who trys out all her new beauty products . In her make up tutorial for Vogue Kylie says in the clip:

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I'm like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows."

Jordyn Woods always has nice things to say about her bestie when she is asked by reporters.

According to Peopletvwatch source:

“Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time,” the 20-year-old Wilhelmina Curve model told reporters. “Obviously, I have my family and I have my mom, but sometimes you need that extra person that isn’t a part of everything, going through the same things as you. It’s really helpful. I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and we do everything together.”