LIL PUMP ARRESTED FOR NO DRIVER'S LICENSE

This Wednesday afterrnon artist Lil Pump was driving a black rolls royce in Miami. He was stopped by police for a license plate that didn't belong to the car. Then arrested for not having a driver's license. What?! Lil Pump was smiling during his mug shot! Looks like he is not bothered at all about this. See the mug shot picture and more just click on the link below!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/08/29/lil-pump-arrested-miami-police-handcuffs/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results

Credit: TMZ