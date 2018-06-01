NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA POPPING UP TOGETHER EVERYWHERE

Lots of noise last year when they showed up together at the Met Gala both saying they were just friends. Now Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are popping up everywhere! Recently they were hanging on a yacht together during Memorial Day Weekend. Also that weekend they both went to a basball game and were seen together at the Beauty and the Beast Live show at the Hollywood Bowl. Nick and Priyanka got very close on a dinner date at Toca Madera in L.A. just yesterday. Priyanka was putting her fingers through Nick's hair. The 35 year old actress and 25 year old Nick Jonas are having lots of fun together and it's not a secret anymore!