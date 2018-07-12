NICK MINAJ DID NOT BUY THAT EXPENSIVE GIFT FOR CARDI B'S BABY KULTURE

Rumors were flying that Nicki Minaj bought Cardi B's baby Kulture a $5000 gift basket from Petit Tresor. Cardi's team reached out to the boutique to confirm Nicki bought the gift. Petit only has one location and it was easy to find out from the store owner it was never bought. The gift would of been a real good idea because of past tension with her and Cardi. There is still time Nicki!