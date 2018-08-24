NICKI MINAJ GOT LOVE FOR KYLIE JENNER BUT NOT TRAVIS SCOTT

Nicki Minaj really upset with Travis Scott. Nicki tweeted, "I put my blood sweat & tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling people to come see her & Stormi. lol." Nicki Minaj has made some not so nice comments about Travis Scott after his album, Astroworld, was #1 the same week Nicki released her album Queen. She accused Travis of using Kylie Jenner's fame to promote his music for his own personal gain. There was also drama at the VMAS with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner scheduled to sit behind Nick Minaj. Travis Scott made sure he and Kylie were not sitting behind Nicki Minaj and were scheduled in other seats. Plus Kylie Jenner made sure to avoid Nicki Minaj on the red carpet. Nicki Minaj expressed she got love for Kylie Jenner and understands she is just standing by her man. Now Travis Scott is another story!