OLIVA CULPO'S EX-BOYFRIEND OPENS UP ABOUT HER ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Olivia Culpo is a model, actress, and former Miss Universe winner who's ex-boyfriend opened up on social media recently about their relationship. The NFL star Danny Amendola in a post expressed how he had issues with his ex-girlfiriend Olivia's public lifestyle. He is a private person and couldn't understand her. Danny also took shots at Olivia's new interest DJ Zedd who she was hanging out with at Coachella. Olivia's new so called love interest is what supposably ignited Danny's rants on instagram about his ex-girlfriend. It's clear to see Danny still has feelings for Olivia because he ended his post with this, "With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Providence’s finest and Bakers Bay Pancakes. Carry on IG." The couple have broken up and got back together a few times in the past. Should be interesting to see if they will get back together again.

Credit: TMZ