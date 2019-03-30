POST MALONE GETTING IT FOR FREE

Post Malone received a $11,500 pair of FLIR Night Vision White Phosper Goggles for free! He was joking around about wanting the goggles on his social media by posting a screen shot of the Postmates order. FLIR Systems caught on and Post got the goggles for FREE! He opened the box and reacted to getting the goggles in a video. Click the link to see the post and video below!

