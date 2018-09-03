TEKASHI69 MAKES A LITTLE BOY'S WISH COME TRUE!

Tekashi69 has been running into trouble latley but this is something really good! He received a call after one of his shows about a child with cancer who's dying wish is to meet him. Tekashi69 visits the little 5-year-old cancer patient Franklin and gives him one of his important rings. He really spends quality time with the child and it just touches your heart. Click the link below for pictures, video and see what Tekashi69 says!

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/tekashi-6ix9ine-visits-5-year-old-cancer-patient-and-gives-him-one-of-his-massive-rings-news.58793.html

Credit: Hotnewhiphop