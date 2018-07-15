TEKASHI69 OUT OF JAIL AND HANDING OUT CASH
SO HAPPY TO BE OUT
July 15, 2018
Rapper Tekashi69 keeps running into trouble. He was arrested early this week for an outstanding warrent in Texas, where Tekashi allegedly choked a 16-year-old back in January. Tekashi's lawyers got him a great deal for his release in NYC but must surrender Monday in Harris County Texas to pay a $5000 bail. Friday the rapper was released from his Rikers Island jail. Tekashi69 was so happy after being released from jail that he started handing out $20 bills to kids and some parents. Also the rapper posted on his instragram that he started a soccer league for his community. Hopefully Takashi69 will get on the right path and stay there.