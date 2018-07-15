TEKASHI69 OUT OF JAIL AND HANDING OUT CASH

Rapper Tekashi69 keeps running into trouble. He was arrested early this week for an outstanding warrent in Texas, where Tekashi allegedly choked a 16-year-old back in January. Tekashi's lawyers got him a great deal for his release in NYC but must surrender Monday in Harris County Texas to pay a $5000 bail. Friday the rapper was released from his Rikers Island jail. Tekashi69 was so happy after being released from jail that he started handing out $20 bills to kids and some parents. Also the rapper posted on his instragram that he started a soccer league for his community. Hopefully Takashi69 will get on the right path and stay there.