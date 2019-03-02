TRAVIS SCOTT CHEATING ON KYLIE?

Travis Scott postponed his Astroworld concert in Buffalo this week supposably because he was ill. There could be another reason that this happened. Kylie Jenner his baby mama and girl alledgedly accused Travis of cheating. This is probably why he flew back from the east coast to LA so fast to deal with it. Travis Scott denies cheating on her while Kylie supposably has discovered evidence he has. Kylie is sticking with Travis for now.

Let's see what comes of this!