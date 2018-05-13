THE WEEKND BACK WITH HIS EX?

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid back together? At the Cannes Film Festival they were both very close to each other. So close they were kissing for awhile! The supermodel and signer were kissing at the Magnum VIP Party. Exes getting back can be a good and bad thing. Also guess who supposably is not too happy about this when she found out ? Yeah exgirlfriend Selena Gomez even thou Selana Gomez left The Weeknd to get back with her ex Justin Bieber which is another story. The Weeknd and Bella haven't made it official but it seems like a good start again.