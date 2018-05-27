WHICH SIDE IS DIDDY REALLY ON? DRAKE OR PUSHA T

Just days after supporting Pusha T with a signed letter of how great his new album Daytona is which contains a diss track "Infrared" about Drake guess who Diddy is partying with in Miami? Yes it's Drake. Last night at Story Nightclub on Southbeach for the Memorial Day Weekend celebration it was Drake and Diddy partying together like it was nothing. There were other celebrities like Migos, Busta Rhymes and more hanging in the club. The light focused on Drake and Diddy last night not just because of Diddy's signed letter but there is a diss track "Duppy Freestyle" responding to Pusha T from Drake which dropped in the club last night. Drake and Diddy look like they ain't going to let a beef with an aquaitance like Pusha T mess up their money. Which if you look at it from a buisness perspective is very smart. Let's see how Pusha T responds if he does but for now the party continues!