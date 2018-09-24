3 Awesome “Money-Can't-Buy" Experiences You Can Bid on Right NOW!

Heat.Help.Cure with Miami’s Party Station, Power 96! We've teamed up with the Miami HEAT and Miami Cancer Institute to create the Heat.Help.Cure. "Money-Can't-Buy" Online Auction! Proceeds raised will support groundbreaking cancer research and care at Miami Cancer Institute.

Check out this list of 3 amazing “Money-Can't-Buy" experiences you can bid on right now:

1. Our Power 96 Morning Show + HEAT DJ Package

We're giving YOU the opportunity to be a guest DJ at a HEAT game with DJ MDot! This package includes two tickets to a Miami HEAT game, PLUS, you'll get to guest star on the Power 96 Morning Show with Lucy Lopez and DJ Zog for a day! We may be biased, but HOW COOL IS THAT!? Hang out with us!!

2. Our HEAT Half-Time DJ & Power Playback Package

Ever dreamed of DJing during Miami HEAT half-time? Now is your chance! Bid now to be a guest DJ during half-time at a HEAT game with DJ Silva on Xfinity East Plaza! This package also includes two tickets to a HEAT game AND you'll get an exclusive invitation to ALL of our 2019 Power Playback Parties! These are intimate pop up performers for special Power Listeners only! Plus, you'll get to meet and greet with all the artists! Previous performers include: MAX, BAZZI, MO, and more.

3. HEAT Nation Riptide Music Festival Package

This "Money-Can't-Buy" Opportunity includes: Your chance to be on the Miami HEAT court and hold the HEAT Nation Flag during HEAT intros! You'll also receive two tickets to a HEAT game and an upgraded Riptide Music Festival Experience with two VIP Tickets, & two Passes to meet a band on Friday, Nov 30, 2018 at Riptide Music Festival.

Click here to bid now and see all the packages up for grabs! Help us start raising funds today!