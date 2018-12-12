ABUELA'S 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS
NEW MIAMI CHRISTMAS SONGS
December 12, 2018
As promised... MORE NEW MIAMI CHRISTMAS SONGS!!!
Thank you to homegrown talent doing BIG TIME HOLLYWOOD thangs!!!
You can follow Jenny Lorenzo here... https://www.instagram.com/jennizzle/
((Music credit for 12 Days of Christmas: Congas: Etienne Rivera / Timbales, Bongo, Background Vocals: Euro Zambrano Bass: Yosmel Montejo Piano, Background Vocals, Producer: Jonathan Montes Engineer: Carlos Rodgarman Recorded: Rodgarman Studio Lyrics: Jenny Lorenzo))
((Music credit for Hace Frio Afuera:Piano, Background Vocals, Producer: Jonathan Montes and Mauricio Guerrero, Jr.))