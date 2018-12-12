ABUELA'S 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

As promised... MORE NEW MIAMI CHRISTMAS SONGS!!!

Thank you to homegrown talent doing BIG TIME HOLLYWOOD thangs!!!

You can follow Jenny Lorenzo here... https://www.instagram.com/jennizzle/

((Music credit for 12 Days of Christmas: Congas: Etienne Rivera / Timbales, Bongo, Background Vocals: Euro Zambrano Bass: Yosmel Montejo Piano, Background Vocals, Producer: Jonathan Montes Engineer: Carlos Rodgarman Recorded: Rodgarman Studio Lyrics: Jenny Lorenzo))

((Music credit for Hace Frio Afuera:Piano, Background Vocals, Producer: Jonathan Montes and Mauricio Guerrero, Jr.))