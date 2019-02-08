Feb 17th: Power 96 presents Pleasure P, Cris Cab and Amara La Negra LIVE

Join us this year at the 56th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival featuring live music, local artists as well as artists from around the world, and an unforgettable culinary experience, located in the lush, tropical oasis of Coconut Grove, Miami's original art district!

On Sunday afternoon, Power 96 has THREE shows in a row. See Pleasure P, Cris Cab and Amara La Negra perform live at Coconut Grove Arts Festival starting at 1:00pm. That's three concerts for the price of a Coconut Grove Arts Festival ticket! See you Sunday - gates open at 10:00am!

Sunday, February 17th - POWER 96 DAY Schedule:

1 pm Pleasure P

3 pm Cris Cab

5 pm Amara La Negra