Hurricane Dorian Relief - Find out how you can help the Bahamas!

Miami's Party Station, Power 96 is joining forces with Neighbors 4 Neighbors and we've got a plan, but we need your help! With just one click we can provide relief for our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas. Your donation today will make a difference together. Lets stay Bahamas Strong!​

Powered by Neighbors 4 Neighbors!

Neighbors 4 Neighbors began 27 years ago after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. We understand the challenge survivors of hurricanes face in rebuilding; therefore, Neighbors 4 Neighbors will be assisting those affected by Hurricane Dorian with donations from our neighbors just like you.

As the storm slowly makes its way north, we are working locally to assist our Neighbors in the hard-hit Bahamas. In the coming days, we will share more on how you can help. In the meantime, you can make a donation and know that as soon as help can be delivered Neighbors 4 Neighbors and our partners will be there to help.

