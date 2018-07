Our Power House Pool Party was such a BLAST and had people talking!! We had so much fun taking over the Nautilus Hotel on South Beach.

Thanks so much to all who showed up and Partied the way we do in the 305! Check out this awesome recap of the event featuring DJ Kass, Bryce Vine, and our own DJ Zog.

Stay tuned for more details about our next Power House Pool Party, you're not gonna wanna miss it.