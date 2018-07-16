Power House Pool Party with DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez

Join DJ Zog & Lucy Lopez as we host the first ever Power House Pool Party! Saturday, July 21st at the Nautilus Hotel South Beach with beats provided by the Power 96 Mix Masters and featuring a special performance by DJ Kass! Doors open at 12 noon, party until 10PM.

The first ever Power House Pool Party! AKA the biggest SUMMER party ON THE BEACH! Presented by Jack Daniel's.

Bikini Fashion Show, Jack Daniel's Giveaways, & more!

Buy your tickets NOW and rock out with Team Power 96 as we bring Miami's Party Station to the beach!

Jack Daniel's reminds you to drink responsibly. Must be 21 & over to attend.