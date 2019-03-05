Ron Magill in the Studio with The Power Morning Show

Ron Magill stopped by to talk to the Power 96 Morning Show about Feast with the Beasts!

March 15th, from 7 p.m. to midnight, join Zoo Miami for Feast with the Beasts, the most unique and highly anticipated fundraising events in South Florida!

It provides delectable food and spirits from some of South Florida's premium restaurants, caterers and beverage providers. Guests will be delighted with libations from open bars, wild animal encounters, live entertainment with a flair, a Hookah lounge, a silent auction, sights and sounds that will transport them around and even an up-close tiger feeding!

2019's Feast with the Beasts -will allow guests to celebrate in style and party ‘til midnight and feast with our resident beasts! Funds raised from the evening's event will continue to lay the groundwork for future growth at the Zoo, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of their supporters.

For more information & tickets click here!