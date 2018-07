Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced the relaunch of the kids’ entertainment franchise “Rugrats.” A new animated-series revival featuring the characters from the ’90s cartoon has received with a 26-episode order! Rugrats” joins the recently announced return of “Blue’s Clues” as the latest classic original series Nickelodeon is bringing back for today’s generation of kids and families. Fun!

Video of "Rugrats" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation