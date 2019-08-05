Stuff The Bus at Publix!

It's back to school with Miami's Party Station!

Power 96''s Lucy Lopez, DJ Zog, Ivy Unleashed & Mijo broadcasted live from Publix in Cooper City Commons on and Stuffed the Bus with much-needed school supplies and toys to help needy children get ready for the new school year in South Florida!

Publix Super Market is a proud supporter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County. Get ready for Back to School with all the supplies you need from notebooks to snack packs, they have everything you need at your local Publix Super Market.

