Hispanic Heritage Month powered by Metro by T Mobile

DJ Zog & Lucy Lopez hosted our Hispanic Heritage Month grand prize winner, Andreina! Join by Metro by T Mobile & Romero Britto! Watch the conversation above, congratulations Andreina! Powered by Metro by T Mobile & Romero Britto, painting the world a brighter place!

We’re highlighting local heroes for Hispanic Heritage Month with @metrobytmobile & @romerobritto, 1 grand prize winner will win a $500 Visa gift card & an art piece courtesy of shopbritto.com! Details on Power96.com swipe right ➡️ for mood! ❤️ #hispanicheritagemonth