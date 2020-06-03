Power Talk: Change

A conversation with community leaders

June 3, 2020
Team Power 96 hosted Power Talk: Change, a conversation with community leaders on ways to build a better tomorrow. Stream full segment below & watch a brief segment with DJ Zog & Lucy Lopez alongside Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez!

We spoke with Mayor @francisxsuarez & asked him “Where were most of the people from that were arrested for looting?”

A post shared by #Power96 -- Miami (@power965) on

How do we change our community? Local business owner & community leader @bigteach718 of @worldfamoushouseofmac shares his insight.

A post shared by #Power96 -- Miami (@power965) on

