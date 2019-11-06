The 305 Give-Back
November 6, 2019
Categories:
The "305 Giveback" stops by and shares how their passion of being barbers/beauticians is changing the lives of the homeless in Maimi, by giving them FREE HAIRCUTS!
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Nov
Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando Tinker Field
08 Nov
Santa's Enchanted Forest Amusement park in Olympia Heights, Florida
09 Nov
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Broward County Nova Southeastern University
10 Nov
Budlight Watch Party - Dolphins VS Colts Keg South of Kendall
11 Nov
Cafecito Power Hour Sedanos