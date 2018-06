Earlier today (June 18), 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in an apparent robbery in South Florida.

According to TMZ.com, he was leaving a motorcycle dealership and was the target of a drive-by shooting. At 2:40 PM PT, Broward Co. Sheriff's Department confirmed that XXXTentacion had been pronounced dead.

We're still learning more about the incident and will bring you the very latest once it becomes available.