2019 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Photo Gallery

Updating live

February 10, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges

John Kopaloff / Rich Fury, Getty

As we anxiously await a full list of winners from the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, we're watching the stars arrive to the 61st annual awards show in awe. Some of the biggest names in music are pulling out their best outfits, gearing up to receive one of the most prestigious awards or to just enjoy music's biggest night. 

Keep checking back below for some of our favorite red carpet looks!

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves
Rich Fury, Getty

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty

BTS

BTS
Neilson Barnard, Getty

Alicia Keys 

Alicia Keys
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Diplo

Diplo
Rich Fury, Getty

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Kane Brown

Kane Brown
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Neilson Barnard, Getty

Leon Bridges 

Leon Bridges
Rich Fury, Getty

Bebe Rexha 

Bebe Rexha
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Miley Cyrus

The Cyrus Family
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Neilson Barnard, Getty

Dolly Parton 

Dolly Parton
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

Backstreet Boys 

Backstreet Boys
Jon Kopaloff, Getty

 

 

