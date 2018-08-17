5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Funds Surgery for Fan’s Cat

5 Seconds of Summer are well-known for being super sweet to their fans. From always stopping take photos to going out of their way make them happy, these Aussies never fail to put the 5SOS fam first.

In their latest moment that has us wondering if they’re actually angels, singer and guitarist Michael Clifford has given a fan $765.

Twitter user @OurAshtxn recently tweeted a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her cat’s unexpected eye surgery. After receiving support from other fans on Twitter, Clifford stumbled across the campaign and quietly donated the full amount left to complete it.

“We love our fans and our fans cats x”

HOLY SHIT MICHAEL CLIFFORD JUST SENT ME MONEY TO PAY FOR MY CATS EYE SURGERY, I LOVE A TRUE BLESSING --------pic.twitter.com/o5kvKtkNY5 — brooke•THANK YOU MICHAEL--☁️--(@OurAshtxn) August 14, 2018

As the kids say, “When will your fav ever?”