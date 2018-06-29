A$AP Ferg Shares Two New Singles “Verified” and “Not the Boy”

June 29, 2018
Ferg makes a guest appearance in DJ Khaled's set during Coachella

Rapper A$AP Ferg is closing out a month full of dropping bangers. His latest two singles, “Verified” and “Not The Boy,” make six new Ferg tracks from June alone.

The A$AP Mob member is currently working on his fourth studio album, a follow-up to 2017’s Still Striving. Both tracks clock in at around two minutes long, catering to our short attention spans and delivering a lot of sauce in a short amount of time.

“Not The Boy” is a bass-heavy track featuring Ferg spitting over a simple trap beat.

“Verified” has a similar vibe but is even more vicious as he snaps through verses calling out people’s dependence on social media clout.

