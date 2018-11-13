Alessia Cara Shares “Not Today,” Watch her Break Down the Song’s Vulnerable Lyrics

Alessia Cara is gearing up for the release of The Pains of Growing, her sophomore album and her first release since 2015 debut album Know-It-All.

“Not Today” is her new single and a personal track that dives into a tough time during her life, unpacking how she was feeling after a breakup. Lyrics show that she’s honest with herself as she allows for hope and positivity while still admitting she’s not ok.

In a video for UMUSIC, Alessia broke down just how personal the single is. Get a look inside the vulnerable lyrics below:

The brand new song comes as the second single from The Pains of Growing, giving another look into her November 30 album.

“Not Today” follow singles “Trust My Lonely” and “Growing Pains,” an honest release that dives into her struggle with growing up so quickly. In our exclusive interview, the 22-year-old singer described everything from her GRAMMY moment to how she hopes the empowering single affects fans.