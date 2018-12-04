Ariana Grande Responds to Pete Davidson’s Message About Struggle with Mental Health

Pete Davidson has been the butt of the internet’s fury since he began a relationship with Ariana Grande about 9 months ago. When their whirlwind relationship ended shortly after their engagement, the blame was shifted almost entirely to Pete without any confirmation or real details to back it up.

Pete has returned to Instagram to speak out about how the bullying has affected him after taking an almost five-month break from the platform. Pete has continued to address how the breakup and the internet's reaction has affected him, leaving fans worried about the comedian's well-being.

Ariana Grande responded to his vulnerable message with sincerity, bringing up the fact that they’re still on good terms and she’ll always care about him and his health.

"I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet… I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” she explained in a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram story.

Ariana has made a public post on her instagram story to please be gentle with others. Including Pete. pic.twitter.com/7t6nAyi3MJ — Ariana Grande News (@arigbofficial) December 4, 2018

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

