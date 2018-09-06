Ariana Grande’s Ponytail Comes Alive In New Jimmy Fallon Sketch

Aside from her incredible music and adorable personality, one of Ariana Grande’s most well-known features is her iconic ponytail.

Related: Ariana Grande Sings Bieber, Fall Out Boy, Whitney Houston, & Unreleased Music

In a hilarious new sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana’s signature hairstyle develops a mind of its own. Need a drink? An autograph? A hero? No problem, her ponytail’s got it.

“Wait Ariana, when did this whole thing with your hair start?” “I mean... I’ve like always worn it in a ponytail.” She’s not wrong.

Watch the wonderfully ridiculous sketch below: