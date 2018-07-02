BTS, Rihanna and More on TIME’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet List

TIME recently revealed their list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet. The slightly controversial list featured everyone from YouTubers and musicians to the literal president of the United States.

One of the only things these people has in common is their widespread reach and influence. BTS, Rihanna, Kanye West, Donald Trump and Jake Paul all have millions of followers and constantly make headlines for their internet shenanigans. Whether they’re going on late-night Twitter rants or just posting beautiful selfies, all of these people have the power to cause social media frenzies.

The list is full of people that are key to pop culture, spanning a wide range of ages, professions and target audiences. Their impacts range from everything from sharing the original Yanny vs. Laurel post to Parkland students who have used their voices to inspire millions.

