BTS Start Viral Dance Challenge with “Idol”

August 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Kpop superstars BTS are hot off the release of their repackaging, Love Yourself: Answer, immediately taking over charts with the help of their dedicated ARMY.

Just one of many highlights from the recent release includes a Nicki Minaj feature on an updated version of “Idol.” The track also received a new music video that’s racked up more than 85 million views in three days, now inspiring a viral dance challenge.

BTS’ J-Hope launched the #IDOLCHALLENGE with a rooftop video of himself dancing, almost immediately garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and encouraging ARMYs to give it a try.

Here are some of our favorite takes:

