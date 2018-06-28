Charli XCX Shares Mesmerizing “5 In The Morning” Music Video

After taking over the airwaves with collabs such as “Girls” and “Dirty Sexy Money,” Charli XCX is back with a solo bop. Her trap-pop “5 In The Morning” is now accompanied by an entrancing music video.

The dark visual throws viewers into an abandoned warehouse decked out with neon lights and a stunning Charli XCX. The singer serves looks in a trench coat and heavily bedazzled choker.

Watch the mesmerizing video here:

Charli is also rumored to be dropping her long-awaited singles “Focus” and “No Angel” this Friday. The songs are currently listed with an expected release date of June 29 on genius.com and fans have been speculating their release for months.