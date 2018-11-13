Did We Know Waka Flocka Retired?

Waka Flocka Flame fans have been waiting for him to drop Flockaveli 2 for literally years. Like eight years. The follow-up to 2010’s Flockaveli was initially set for an October 2013 release date and was pushed back multiple times, with other projects sprinkled throughout.

Now, Flaka is gearing up for another November 16 release titled Salute Me or Shoot Me 6. It turns out, the upcoming project may be his last.

In an interview with TMZ’s Raquel Harper, he revealed that he wants to switch his focus to being a family man and says he’s actually been done with rap for a while. He’s achieved his goals and now rapping feels forced so he’s ready to have a baby with wife Tammy Rivera next year.

“I been gave it up… I did what I came to do," he explained. "I made past 30 million dollars, everybody that I started with is rich, everybody's happy, everybody's got kids… People want me to be hard in the paint, why? I'm 32 years old, I'm a grown ass man."

Watch the interview's teaser clip below: