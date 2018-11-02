Diddy Struts as Pennywise to Prove He’s Not Afraid of Clowns
Watch the rapper get his redemption
November 2, 2018
Diddy wasn’t too happy after Ellen Degeneres embarrassed him on live TV. In a pre-Halloween episode, the well-respected rapper claimed he wasn’t scared of clowns… before immediately being scared by a clown.
In an attempt to prove he’s truly NOT afraid of clowns, Diddy became one for Halloween. A video of him flaunting the spot-on costume shows him walking down a hallway that’s probably bigger than all of our houses combined.
Diddy isn’t afraid of clowns. Seriously y’all.
Who's afraid of clowns??? pic.twitter.com/wZXaINKVzh— Diddy (@Diddy) November 1, 2018
Last night with my brothers!! ✊--✊--✊-- @KevinHart4real #JayZ pic.twitter.com/ORhXAHlRXa— Diddy (@Diddy) November 1, 2018