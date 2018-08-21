Drake Visits 11-year-old Fan at Hospital After She Does “In My Feelings” Challenge

Drake’s “In My Feelings” quickly has taken off, largely thanks to a viral dance challenge and people trying to figure out if Kiki loves them. Along with celebrities such as Ciara and DJ Khaled, 11-year-old Sophia Sanchez has joined in on the challenge.

The adorable fan is currently waiting on a heart transplant and, instead of dangerously hopping out of a moving car like other people doing the challenge, she hopped out of her wheelchair.

After the video got a lot of attention on social media, Drake gave her an incredible birthday surprise on his recent stop through Chicago. Watch the adorable visit and see his Instagram posts with Sophia below: