Fran Drescher Wants Cardi B to Play Her Daughter in Reboot of 'The Nanny'

It seems like there’s at least one news story a day that has us doing a double take. Today’s is Fran Drescher’s request to have Cardi B play her daughter in a hypothetical reboot of the ‘90s favorite, The Nanny.

Related: Cardi B Roasts Jerry Seinfeld on 'Between Two Ferns'

First of all, is a reboot of The Nanny actually coming? Second… what? The requests to have them link up started when Cardi gave off Drescher vibes in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Nanny remake starring @iamcardib . Make it happen TV Gods pic.twitter.com/a9yRU4ESMu — Taylor Harris (@yankeependleton) December 21, 2017

“Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!” Drescher commented in an appearance on PeopleTV’s Chatter. Not only are their voices good matches, but Cardi’s humor would be perfect for a sitcom.

What do you think? We’re kind of here for it…