Frank Ocean Teases Music on Newly Public Instagram

Frank Ocean is one of the most enigmatic characters in the music industry, leaving us continually trying to figure out what he’s up to. From a mysterious album release livestream to disappearing and leaving fans with just a few stray singles, we’re always hungry for more info about the “Thinkin Bout You” singer.

Now, it looks like Frank may have just teased new music on his newly public Instagram. The crooner shared a snippet of a track that repeats “I’ve got visions for my life” on top of a percussive beat.

“--------” - blonded Instagram story update pic.twitter.com/xz0vEFnXWE — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 19, 2018

While it looks like more singles may be coming soon, we’re remembering the four-year gap between channel ORANGE and Blonde and trying not to get out hopes up TOO much…

As we anxiously await new music, listen to his summer of 2017 collab with JAY Z and Tyler, The Creator below: