Go to Space with KYLE in His “To The Moon” Music Video

KYLE is currently on the road with Logic but is taking no breaks from rolling out stellar content.

The rapper/singer just surprised fans with the release of a music video for his infectious song “To The Moon.” The smoothly autotuned and xylophone-accented track is featured on his latest album, Light of Mine.

Watch an astronaut break it down on the moon in his newest visual:

After releasing his smash hit “I Spy,” KYLE has continued to deliver banger after banger. He presents one of the most unique styles with his playful songs and overall positivity, defining his own lane rather than following in someone else’s. This fun video is no exception!