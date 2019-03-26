Halsey Shares Update on Emotional Upcoming Album, Says It’ll Be out This Year

After teaming up for an incredible collab with boyfriend YUNGBLUD and hitting back at her ex in the bold “Without Me,” Halsey is readying to release her follow-up to 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom.

Her sophomore album marked a new era for the confident and pioneering singer that works to create a world of her own through soaring vocals, vulnerable lyrics, and heavy imagery. Now, Halsey shared a series of tweets updating fans on where she’s headed next.

“Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself. In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself,” she shared of the album that will will yell her self-love to the world. “I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one.”

Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself. In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself. I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one. — h (@halsey) March 26, 2019

Along with updates on the themes we can expect in her third album, the singer also responded to a fan confirming that it’ll drop before the end of 2019. Sticking with her release schedule of dropping an album every two years, fans are more than ready to hear what she’s cooking up.

Halsey also shared an emotional moment with fans after seeing a thread filled with tattoos dedicated to her. She fans’ Halsey-inspired ink in the series of tweets linked below!