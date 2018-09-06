Hozier Shares ‘Nina Cried Power,’ His First Music in 4 Years

Soulful Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has returned from his four-year slumber, delivering the EP Nina Cried Power as a welcome back.

The brand new project is his first release since his 2014 self-titled album. The chart-topping LP secured his place as a force to be reckoned with, taking over with the still popular “Take Me to Church.”

Nina Cried Power sticks closely to the sound of Hozier with powerful lyrics, airy instrumentals and emotional vocals. Listen to the title track below:

Hozier has described the EP as a preview for his eventual sophomore album. The taste of what’s to come was inspired by Nina Simone, a singer and Civil Rights activist.

Listen to the rest of the EP here: