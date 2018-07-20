Imagine Dragons’ “Natural” Makes Live TV Debut

Watch them perform their newest single on ‘Kimmel’

July 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs live on stage at the Genting Arena in Birmingham

Imagine Dragons recently returned with their first new release since their chart-topping album, Evolve.

The band just brought the pump-up anthem, “Natural,” to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. Frontman Dan Reynolds perfectly balances vocal control with gritty shouts in the energetic single’s live TV debut.

Watch the captivating performance below: 

The virtually flawless performance sounds pretty darn indistinguishable from the recorded version minus the added energy and entrancing visuals.  

