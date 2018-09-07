Jeff Goldblum Surprises Commuters With Piano Performance

Jeff Goldblum continues to prove he can do anything. The talented actor, musician, and all around gem just announced his debut jazz album, celebrating with a surprise performance.

The well-loved star took to a London rail station for a piano performance in their St. Pancras transportation hub. Watch a clip of his charismatic playing below:

Goldbluming marvelous!

Not only did Jeff Goldblum announce his new album today, he also stopped by at London's St Pancras station to give a surprise performance! Limited amount of Signed CD albums available here! ➡️ https://t.co/LFnvr0FcvO pic.twitter.com/c6iBR46fzq — Decca Records (@DeccaRecords) September 5, 2018

After performing and playing piano for years, Goldblum has taken his love for jazz to the studio. The Capitol Studios Sessions is due September 16 and features The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Hailey Reinhart among others.