Juice WRLD, Brendon Urie, and Benny Blanco Team Up for Emotional Track “Roses”

Juice WRLD, Brendon Urie, and Benny Blanco just came together for one of the most perfect pairings of the year, delivering “Roses” as an unexpected collab that makes perfect sense.

After proving themselves with some of the biggest hits of the year, the “Lucid Dreams” singer, Panic! At The Disco frontman, and hit songwriter have joined forces for a musical team that's honestly too powerful. The song sticks closely to Juice WRLD’s style and delivers a vibey and emotional track about love turned sour.

Despite rarely venturing into solo territory, “Roses” follows a few previous features from Brendon and likely marks the continuation of an even stronger pop presence from the alternative king.

Listen to the brand new song below: