Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle in Candid Instagram Post

After sharing mostly photos of his wife and Drew clothing line with either super brief captions or none at all, Justin Bieber is giving a rare look into what’s going on behind the riches and fame.

Justin has recently stepped out of the spotlight to take care of himself and new wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. After fans noticed the singer seemed a bit out of in in recent photos, PEOPLE reported that he was seeking counseling for depression.

Despite noting he’s very happy in his marriage, Justin has reportedly been struggling with his mental health. In a new Instagram post, Justin confirmed what he’s been going through and asked for support while he works through a difficult time.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feel super disconnected and weird..” he explained in a March 10 Instagram post hoping his vulnerability would resonate with fans going through similar struggles. He closed by asking for prayers in “the most human season" he's ever faced.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.