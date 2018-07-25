KYLE to Star in Netlfix Movie ‘The After Party’

After expressing interest in acting for years, KYLE has revealed an official release date for his Netflix original film.

The “iSpy” artist will star as an aspiring rapper who needs a second chance after finding himself going viral for the wrong reasons. The film will feature cameos from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Desiigner, Pusha-T, and more.

The After Party is due in just under a month, coming to Netflix on August 24.