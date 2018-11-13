Lady Gaga’s Foundation Launches Charitable #MultiplyYourGood Challenge

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is teaming up with Zappos to not only spread some holiday cheer, but double it.

The campaign is dubbed the #MultiplyYourGood Challenge, encouraging people to donate both gently used items and money to a local nonprofit. After participating, Gaga is asking everyone to share their tasks with the world under the #MultiplyYourGood hashtag and submit how you’re helping here.

We’re kicking off #WorldKindnessDay and our #MultiplyYourGood challenge by hosting community events in partnership w/ @starbucks at six neighborhood stores around the US. Learn more, find one, and pledge to multiply your good -- https://t.co/JGrsn7vRLL — Born This Way (@BTWFoundation) November 13, 2018

The challenge starts today (November 13) and runs through December 21. Any act submitted before the deadline will be multiplied by the Born This Way foundation, doubling every contribution with an act of their own.

One lucky winner will even receive a trip to Las Vegas to join Gaga’s foundation for a day of service and see her in concert. Click here for more details.

“Sometimes the challenges we face can feel overwhelming, but I want everyone to remember that we all have the power to do good in our communities,” explained Cynthia Germanotta, the co-founder and president of the Born This Way Foundation.