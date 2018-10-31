Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Debut New Song, “How to Disappear”

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff previously teased upcoming collabs by stepping out together in matching white suits. Despite saying their coordinated fits were just for fun, the duo’s highly-anticipated work together is real… and it’s beautiful.

Related: Have You Heard The Latest From Lana Del Rey?

“How to Disappear” is a nostalgic song that the soft-spoken and always effortlessly beautiful Lana introduced at an Apple event.

Backed by Antonoff on the keys, Lana delivers an airy performance of the romantic track and previous single “Venice Bitch.”

Watch below: