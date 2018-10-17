Major Lazer and Tove Lo Team Up for Beachy “Blow That Smoke”
Jam to the tropical song below
October 17, 2018
Hit masters Major Lazer and vibey queen Tove Lo just joined forces for a track that’s sure to boost your mood.
Related: Cheat Codes FaceTime Logan Paul While Playing Truth or Dare with Jack & Jack + Drax Project
Even though cold fronts are starting to roll in across the country, the beachy “Blow That Smoke” is bringing back summer vibes. A colorful lyric video with an adorably animated Tove Lo highlights the songs' tropical feel.
Listen to the new track below:
Diplo-led dance trio Major Lazer has contributed to what are easily some of the biggest songs of the past year. From the MØ-assisted “Lean On” to Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water,” these guys are absolute pros.