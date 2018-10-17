Major Lazer and Tove Lo Team Up for Beachy “Blow That Smoke”

Hit masters Major Lazer and vibey queen Tove Lo just joined forces for a track that’s sure to boost your mood.

Even though cold fronts are starting to roll in across the country, the beachy “Blow That Smoke” is bringing back summer vibes. A colorful lyric video with an adorably animated Tove Lo highlights the songs' tropical feel.

Listen to the new track below:

Diplo-led dance trio Major Lazer has contributed to what are easily some of the biggest songs of the past year. From the MØ-assisted “Lean On” to Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water,” these guys are absolute pros.